Schalke: No transfer request from Sane

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel says Leroy Sane has not asked to leave the club amid speculation linking him with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is believed to be a keen admirer of the Germany international and recent reports suggested City are ready to make Sane their fifth signing of the close-season after the arrival of Ilkay Gundogan, Aaron Mooy, Nolito and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Nevertheless, Schalke are adamant the winger has not submitted a transfer request and they are unwilling to open talks with interested clubs unless the 20-year-old specifically asks for a move.

"Leroy has not told us that he wants to leave Schalke for now," Heidel told Bild.

"If that were to happen, interested clubs could approach us to discuss a move.

"If Leroy wants a transfer, we will make a quick decision on what happens. I want to emphasise it is our decision.

"It is important that our plans for 2016-17 are not affected by it."

Sane has a contract with Schalke until June 2019.