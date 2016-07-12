Schalke: No transfer request from Sane
Schalke have no intention of selling Leroy Sane unless the forward demands a transfer.
Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel says Leroy Sane has not asked to leave the club amid speculation linking him with Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola is believed to be a keen admirer of the Germany international and recent reports suggested City are ready to make Sane their fifth signing of the close-season after the arrival of Ilkay Gundogan, Aaron Mooy, Nolito and Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Nevertheless, Schalke are adamant the winger has not submitted a transfer request and they are unwilling to open talks with interested clubs unless the 20-year-old specifically asks for a move.
"Leroy has not told us that he wants to leave Schalke for now," Heidel told Bild.
"If that were to happen, interested clubs could approach us to discuss a move.
"If Leroy wants a transfer, we will make a quick decision on what happens. I want to emphasise it is our decision.
"It is important that our plans for 2016-17 are not affected by it."
Sane has a contract with Schalke until June 2019.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.