Schalke replace Weinzierl with Tedesco

Schalke have appointed Domenico Tedesco as the club's new head coach on a two-year contract, replacing the departed Markus Weinzierl.

Weinzierl was in charge for a single season after signing a three-year deal ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, the club finishing 10th after winning one of their last six top-flight games.

Schalke missed out on European qualification for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign as a result, while they exited the Europa League and DFB-Pokal at the quarter-final stage.

Weinzierl's position was severely weakened when he was strongly criticised by Yevhen Konoplyanka, who described him as a "coward" for his treatment of the Ukraine winger.

Tedesco, 31, moves to Schalke from 2. Bundesliga club Erzgebirge Aue, who he kept in the second tier after his appointment in March.

Sporting director Christian Heidel said Schalke are convinced by Tedesco's quality despite his young age, with the similarly inexperienced coach Julian Nagelsmann having led Hoffenheim to Champions League qualification this season.

"We have put the whole season to the test to lay the foundation for a successful season to come for Schalke," said Heidel. "The result of our deliberations is that we must make changes to drive the development we want. This also includes a new appointment of the head coach.

"This decision was not easy for me. My thanks go to Markus Weinzierl, whom I wish all the best for the future.

"Domenico Tedesco does not yet have a lot of experience in the professional field, but he has convinced us in his conversations about how he wants to shape the sporting future at Schalke. Like many other clubs, we are focusing on a very special and innovative coach."