Schalke victory postpones Bayern Munich's title celebrations
Schalke's win over Freiburg has ended Bayern Munich's hopes of confirming a sixth straight Bundesliga title by beating Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern Munich will have to wait to celebrate their sixth successive Bundesliga title triumph following Schalke's 2-0 victory over 10-man Freiburg.
Jupp Heynckes' side could have confirmed their crown with a win against rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, but only if second-placed Schalke dropped points in their earlier clash with Freiburg.
However, second-half goals from Daniel Caligiuri and Guido Burgstaller, which came either side of Nils Petersen's red card, handed Domenico Tedesco's side the points at VELTINS-Arena.
Schalke's victory has ensured that Bayern's wait will go on until at least next week, when they face Augsburg away, where a title-clinching performance would extend their 18-year wait to clinch the title in a home game.
Another winAnother clean sheetA flawless March from the Royal Blues comes to an end March 31, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.