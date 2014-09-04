Schalke's Sam earns Germany call-up

The 26-year-old has been drafted in by coach Joachim Low after his Schalke team-mate Julian Draxler became the latest player to be ruled out of the Group D opener against Gordon Strachan's side.

Sam has won five caps for his country, but will be hoping to get the opportunity to add to that tally at Signal Iduna Park this weekend.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man last featured on the international stage in a 3-0 win over the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier last October.

Draxler sustained a thigh injury in Wednesday's 4-2 friendly defeat against Argentina and will play no part against Scotland.

Low will also be unable to call upon defender Mats Hummels as well as midfielders Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira.