Schick in line to make Roma debut in Chapecoense friendly

Patrik Schick is in line to make his Roma debut in a friendly match against Chapecoense on Friday after being named in Eusebio Di Francesco's squad.

The striker, who arrived on an initial loan deal from Sampdoria, completed his move on Tuesday and a permanent switch worth up to €42million has been lined up.

Schick had been set to join Juventus earlier in the transfer window, only for his switch to the Serie A champions to fall through.

Proceeds from the match against Chapecoense will be donated to the Brazilian club following the plane crash that killed 71 people – including players, backroom staff and directors – as they travelled to the first leg of the Copa Sudamerica final in November 2016.

Patrik Schick signs for the fans! August 31, 2017

Alessandro Florenzi is also expected to feature at the Stadio Olimpico, where he could make his first appearance since October having recovered from a serious knee injury.

But Roma confirmed defender Rick Karsdorp has been left out of the squad as a precautionary measure with the 22-year-old set to start full training next week.