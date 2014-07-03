Schieber swaps Dortmund for Hertha Berlin

The 25-year-old has spent the last two seasons at Signal Iduna Park, but failed to become a first-team regular and managed just three goals in 35 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund.

That has not deterred Hertha from signing Schieber, who joins for an undisclosed fee on a contract that ties him to the German capital until at least 2018.

Upon his departure, Schieber thanked Dortmund and stated he departs the club on good terms.

"I would like to thank the coaching staff, my great BVB team-mates and the outstanding fans, who have always supported me, for two great years," he told Dortmund's official website.

"I've learned a thing or two from [Dortmund head coach] Jurgen Klopp, practised every day at the highest level and played in a Champions League final.

"These are things that will stay with me. We are parting on amicable terms, and that makes me very happy."

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc added: "We would like to thank Julian for the eventful time we had together and wish him all the best for his future career."