Schmeichel in awe of proactive Neuer

Kasper Schmeichel is keen to emulate Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer and become more of a proactive goalkeeper for Leicester City.

The Denmark international has been in impressive form in the Premier League this season as Claudio Ranieri's side have become unlikely title contenders, Schmeichel keeping 12 clean sheets in 31 matches.

Only Joe Hart has more than the 29-year-old, who has tried to adapt his style having studied Neuer's performances for Bayern.

Neuer is the epitome of the 'sweeper-keeper' and regularly shows confidence on the ball outside of his penalty area, something Schmeichel is keen to add to his own game.

"Neuer's so proactive it's incredible," Schmeichel told the Times. "Neuer's changing the way of goalkeeping.

"The bravery in making those types of decisions is what sets him apart from anybody else in the world.

"Neuer has taken it to a level where he'll chest the ball and keep the play going. The centre backs know he's so far forward that if anything goes over their heads he'll be there.

"I try to do that - quick off the line."