Schmeichel could make Leicester return versus Stoke

Kasper Schmeichel is closing in on a Leicester City return and could be passed fit to face Stoke City on Saturday.

A fractured hand has sidelined the Denmark international since the start of November, but boss Claudio Ranieri is confident of having the goalkeeper back at his disposal as soon as possibly this weekend's Premier League fixture at the bet365 Stadium.

"Kasper trained very well today so I'll check Friday," Ranieri told reporters.

"Kasper is training very well and feels good. He made a little game between us on Thursday. I want to see the reaction on Friday but the hand is okay."

Leicester have endured a slump in fortunes while Schmeichel has been out of action, losing five of their last eight games in all competitions.

However, Schmeichel's return is a timely boost for Ranieri, with the 30-year-old playing a key role in Leicester's surprising title run last term.

Meanwhile, midfielder Danny Drinkwater is set to undergo a fitness test on Friday as he struggles with a knee problem.

"I will also check Drinkwater Friday," Ranieri added.

"He has a little problem with his knee from a kick in Porto. He tried to continue then he asked me to change."