Schmeichel feeling sharp ahead of Premier League

Kasper Schmeichel is keen to get the Premier League campaign underway after a delayed start to pre-season for Leicester City's number one.

The Danish goalkeeper was given extra time off after last season due to international duty, and made his return to action by playing 45 minutes in Tuesday's 3-1 friendly win over Lincoln City.

Schmeichel was unable to keep a clean sheet in that game as he was beaten by a first-half penalty, but he was pleased with his first run out ahead of the opening day of the season.

"We've got a very short pre-season this year, so it's all about getting back fit," he told the club's official website.

"The others are a week or so ahead of me in terms of fitness, but I feel great, I feel sharp.

"For a goalkeeper it's more about getting your timing right with positioning on through balls.

"You want to be getting into the rhythm again of getting minutes under your belt."