Schmeichel praises United's 'best' performance

Peter Schmeichel believes Manchester United's 1-0 Champions League win over CSKA Moscow was the club's best performance of the season.

Wayne Rooney lined up behind teenage sensation Anthony Martial at the head of the attack on Tuesday, a tactical alteration widely encouraged by many supporters.

The former United goalkeeper – who made 393 appearances for the Old Trafford club – believes manager Louis van Gaal acknowledged the demands of United fans with the formation switch.

"It is the best I have seen United play this season," Schmeichel told Sky Sports. "It looks like Van Gaal may have listened to us - a little change of personnel, with Rooney playing off Martial, who was playing through the middle.

"And actually Rooney played really, really well. It looks like that is his position. Late on, he got into the number nine position and he scored from that, but he drops deep, can pass the ball.

"He has a little bit of the same ability as Paul Scholes in that he can drop deep and put those long balls into the corners for the quick players to run for. And I thought he played really, really well today."

Schmeichel was highly impressed by the skipper's contribution against CSKA as he scored United's first goal in 404 minutes.

The former Denmark international said he felt Rooney had not been used in his most efficient role in recent weeks.

"When you are Wayne Rooney and do not score for a few games, then people will start to look at him," Schmeichel said.

"I think he has been played out of position, I think his right position is today's and I could even see him in playing central midfield as well.

"He has done that when Fergie [Alex Ferguson] was manager and he has done that exceptionally well. But today I thought he played fantastic."