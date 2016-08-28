Schmeichel to undergo surgery

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel needs surgery, but Claudio Ranieri expects the shot-stopper to be ready for his side's next game.

Schmeichel came off during the second half of his team's 2-1 victory over Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ranieri revealed the Dane would need an operation, but was still likely to face Liverpool after the international break.

"He has a little hernia and Monday he will have an operation," he said.

"It will take four of five days and he will be ready for the next match. He wanted to play today, but he felt something and wanted to change.

"The surgery was in the programme anyway."

The champions also have other injury worries, with recruit Nampalys Mendy sidelined with an ankle injury.

His replacement in midfield, Daniel Amartey, was lauded by Ranieri, who said there was no way to replicate the displays of last season's star N'Golo Kante, now at Chelsea.

"He played very, very well. He knows very well the Premier League and I have one player more. I am very pleased with him. Solid and strong in the midfield," Ranieri said of Amartey.

"Kante is one player. There isn't another in the world. That is Amartey's best position. [Danny] Drinkwater played well too."