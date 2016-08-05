Schneiderlin determined to fight for Manchester United place

Morgan Schneiderlin is determined to fight for his place at Manchester United after an underwhelming first season at Old Trafford.

The France international, 26, joined United from Southampton ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, but failed to really live up to the high expectations.

He has vowed to keep giving his all, though, as he aims to win over new manager Jose Mourinho.

"I want to work hard. I don't want to go through that spell again. I want to work hard to be very good this season so, yes, now I just want to play and to enjoy it," Schneiderlin told the official club website.

"Every player wants to play but with competition you improve. With quality players, you improve every time so, yes, I'm going to give my best and after, I always say, it's the manager's choice which is the best pair he wants to play or the best midfield three he wants to put in.

"I'm going to fight for my place every day and will see what is going to be. But, of course, I want to play. Like I said, I'm hungrier after last season, it was not the season I expected and I want to prove myself. I want to eat football.

"I'm feeling good. I had a short break after the Euros. It was 15 days. I didn't lose too much fitness, which is quite good to start the season. I didn't play a lot in the Euros so I didn't lose a lot of energy, even if the training was intense. I feel great and I will improve as the weeks go on."