Schneiderlin: Man Utd have silenced the critics

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin insisted his team have silenced their critics after recording a victory over Wolfsburg in the Champions League.

Louis van Gaal's side fell behind to an early Daniel Caligiuri strike at Old Trafford on Wednesday, but recovered to record a 2-1 win thanks to a Juan Mata penalty and Chris Smalling's winner.

The victory was United's fourth consecutive triumph in all competitions and capped a successful few days after they moved to the top of the Premier League last weekend.

Ahead of a crunch clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Schneiderlin feels their displays can no longer be questioned.

"At the start of the season people were talking about good results and not very good performances," he said.

"In the last few weeks I don't hear this anymore, they don't complain about the style of play or anything and that is because we have improved.

"I do feel we are improving. We can see that on the training pitch and we can see that in the games.

"We are much better on the ball, we are doing better things and something we play is very high quality football. But there are still some things we can improve."

Schneiderlin, 25, has been a regular for United since his close-season move from Southampton, with nine appearances already to his name.