Schneiderlin, Wanyama back in Saints training

Schneiderlin has not featured since the 1-0 victory at Manchester United last month after sustaining a groin injury, while fellow midfielder Wanyama has been sidelined by a hamstring problem which he suffered during the FA Cup win at Ipswich Town three days later.

Both players were back on the training field a day after Southampton's 1-0 Premier League defeat against Swansea City.

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman will be hoping the duo prove their fitness ahead of Saturday's trip to struggling QPR.

Jonjo Shelvey's late strike at St Mary's Stadium ensured Koeman's side stayed fourth in the table, above Arsenal on goal difference and a point behind United.