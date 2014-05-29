Scholes: England should play like Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool lit up the Premier League this season with their attacking displays, scoring 101 goals with a breathtaking brand of football.

Their performances this season have been rewarded by five call-ups to Roy Hodgson's squad for the finals in Brazil, with Glen Johnson, Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge all included in the party of 23.

And Scholes, who played 66 times for England, scoring 14 goals, urged Hodgson to copy Liverpool's expansive style of play when the World Cup campaign gets underway in just over two weeks' time.

"It would be refreshing for England to adopt Liverpool’s attacking mentality in Brazil," he wrote in a blog for Paddy Power.

"Really go for it. That means certainly four, and possibly five, Liverpool players in the England starting XI against Italy on June 14.

"South Africa in 2010 was so negative with boring draws. Nothing seemed to happen. England fans, and myself as an England fan, would rather three-all games than dull, nil-nil draws.

"I'd love to see Roy be brave enough to play like Liverpool (or Man United teams of the past).

"The reports I'm hearing now from the international set-up are very positive and while I still doubt Roy Hodgson will start with such an attacking Liverpool-style approach, I'd love to see it.

"Much has been said already about the Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge partnership for the club, but Steven Gerrard, Sturridge and Raheem Sterling can offer a huge goal threat playing together for England."