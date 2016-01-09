Scholes launches scathing attack on 'negative' United

Paul Scholes thinks it would have taken him two or three days to get over Manchester United's "negative" performance in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United had he still been playing for the club.

Louis van Gaal's side laboured during their FA Cup third-round meeting with the League One team at Old Trafford - mustering just two shots on target - and only progressed courtesy of a 93rd-minute penalty from captain Wayne Rooney.

Former United midfielder Scholes slammed the team for another dreadful performance in front of goal, but claimed the Dutch coach - under pressure following a stuttering season - will likely be happy just to have reached round four.

"I'd be depressed [after playing in a game like that]. It would take me two or three days to get over that performance," Scholes said on BT Sport. "I'd be bent down with my head between my legs.

"You've just seen 90 minutes of boring defensive [football]. I've tried to defend this team in recent weeks but it's getting more difficult because every time you come to Old Trafford you see negative football.

"Will he [Van Gaal] be happy with it? I think he probably will be. That's the way he likes his team to play football. We've seen nothing different now for the last six months. He'll be happy with the 1-0 win.

"He constantly comes out and says he's happy with his team and the way they're playing, but they had to win a game against a League One side with a penalty in the 94th minute. In my eyes it's not good enough."

Memphis Depay won the penalty for United, but his wayward 25-yard short shortly after coming on as a substitute on the hour mark was met with ironic cheers from the stand.

Scholes claimed the reaction was down to the boring football on display under Van Gaal.

"They [the fans] were bored. Nothing had happened for 70 minutes," he continued.

"When you look at the players they were bored too. There's no one smiling and there's no entertainment. You look at the manager and he looks bored as well.

"I don't know how you can possibly be happy with a 1-0 win over a League One team. Van Gaal's football doesn't match United's."