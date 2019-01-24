Scholes: Solskjaer has restored faith after “s***e”Mourinho style

The United legend was an outspoken critic of Mourinho before he was sacked in December and replaced by Scholes’s former teammate until the end of the season.

Under the Norwegian, the Red Devils have won seven consecutive games, scoring 19 goals in the process and restoring hopes of a top-four finish.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Scholes branded performances under Mourinho as “shite” and explained his relief at Solskjaer’s impact.

“Since Ole has come back you feel like you’ve got your club back,” he said.

“You don’t ever feel like you’ve lost it, I suppose, but it just feels like you’ve got someone there who knows Man United. He’s been a player, you look at Ole and he’s a United man.

“I know he’s had jobs at other clubs but he’s a United person. You’d almost feel welcome there again.”

Scholes has been linked with the manager's job at boyhood club Oldham, and while he refused to offer an update on such a possibility, he also admitted that he was feeling somewhat lost without regular involvement in the game.

“Saturday afternoon is the hardest thing,” he said. “I can go out and watch games but I’m constantly on my phone looking at results, what score is this, what score is that.

“You have no real involvement but you’re obsessed with it. I want that feeling back again of working towards something through the week, working towards the end game on a Saturday through to the end of the season.”