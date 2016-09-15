Scholes wants to see Carrick-Pogba partnership at Man Utd

Paul Scholes believes former team-mate Michael Carrick could prove the perfect foil for Paul Pogba in the centre of Manchester United's midfield.

The France international's role in Jose Mourinho's side has varied since his world-record return to Old Trafford, occupying both withdrawn and advanced positions in midfield.

However, Scholes sees Carrick as the ideal man to sit deep next to Pogba, who he does not believe is suited to controlling games.

"He's not the greatest controller of a football game," the ex-England international told BT Sport ahead of United's Europa League clash with Feyenoord.

"You have to remember he came from a brilliant team at Juventus. Andrea Pirlo and Claudio Marchisio could control the game and let him go and do his thing.

"I would like to see Michael Carrick with him. He can direct him and tell him where to go."

Scholes feels that another young star, Marcus Rashford, is reaching a stage where he will soon be a certain pick for Mourinho.

"It's going to be very difficult to dislodge Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], we know that," he said. "But it is great for him to learn from someone like that.

"He has played a lot of his youth football as a right winger and he can play as a centre forward or in either wide position.

"He has great movement, he can finish. He isn't scared of big games, as we saw against Arsenal and Man City.

"He is at a point now where he is making it difficult for Mourinho to leave him out."