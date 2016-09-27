Schubert extends Gladbach contract

Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Andre Schubert has extended his contract with the club until 2019.

The 45-year-old was given the role on a permanent basis after a successful spell as interim coach following Lucien Favre's departure last November.

Gladbach secured Champions League qualification last term and have begun the latest campaign well, with three wins from their opening five Bundesliga games.

And Schubert, whose contract had been due to expire at the end of the season, has been rewarded with a fresh deal.

"Andre is doing some really good work here," sporting director Max Eberl told the club's official website.

"He has given the team Champions League football and we have picked up 65 points from the 34 Bundesliga matches that he's been in charge. That is an outstanding record."

Speaking ahead of Gladbach's Champions League clash with Barcelona on Wednesday, Schubert said: "Both parties are very happy with the work we're doing, so that's why we were discussing a contract extension.

"After the initial discussions, it all went very quickly. We're convinced that we're on the right track together.

Midfielder Lars Stindl said: "We've congratulated the coach on his new contract. We're happy to be working with him for the next few years."

Looking ahead to the Barca match, Schubert denied that the Spanish champions should not be considered favourites despite missing Lionel Messi due to a knee injury.

"With all the media hype, you can tell that it's a really special game," he said. "We are preparing for it like for any other game. We know we're playing against a team with world-class players.

"The best player in the world, Leo Messi, won't be here tomorrow. Our fans would have liked to have seen him play.

"But it doesn't make us favourites. They're still a great team without him."