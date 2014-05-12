Schurrle: I will come back stronger next season

Schurrle joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in June and has made a solid start to life in English football, netting nine goals in all competitions in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international scored the equaliser as Chelsea came from behind to end the campaign with a 2-1 win over relegated Cardiff City on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was delighted to conclude the season with a victory, and is hoping to build on his performances this term when domestic action resumes in August.

"It was very important to finish well. We can go into the summer break with a win for the fans," Schurrle, who was named in Germany's provisional 30-man squad for the FIFA World Cup last week, told the club's official website.

"We wanted to win the Premier League and we wanted to win the Champions League. We were almost a winner but this is nothing and I'm sure we'll come back very strong next season.

"I think it (his first season) was quite okay. I had a few problems to adapt to the league but I think it's normal if you come as a young player from another country.

"I think I can come back even stronger and better next season."