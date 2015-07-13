Schurrle keen to kick on at Wolfsburg

Andre Schurrle is hopeful of becoming more influential at Wolfsburg, but remains wary of promising another Bundesliga title challenge next season.

The former Chelsea forward made the move to the Volkswagen Arena midway through 2014-15 having fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Germany international managed just one goal in 22 appearances in competitions as Wolfsburg's title hopes fell by the wayside - eventually finishing 10 points off top spot.

Schurrle did help Wolfsburg win the DFB-Pokal, but stopped short of issuing another title challenge to Bayern Munich next season, telling Kicker: "That's not necessary, we just want to show that we are better than last season.

"The performances will come, as everyone wants. The first six months were not particularly overwhelming for me, so now it is important to be fully fit.

"That [fitness] had been missing for me. The break was important but now I am looking forward again to my football."

Wolfsburg have signed Max Kruse from Borussia Monchengladbach during the close-season, after the forward scored 13 goals in all competitions last term.

"I look forward to playing with Max. He can play as a midfielder or a striker and he always wants the ball. He will do us good," Schurrle added.