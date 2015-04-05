Schurrle relieved to end his goal drought

Schurrle netted his first Wolfsburg goal since joining from Premier League high-flyers Chelsea in February as Dieter Hecking's men accounted for Stuttgart 3-1 in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

The 24-year-old's strike was his first goal in eight league appearances for Wolfsburg, who strengthened their grip on second spot in the standings.

"It was about time I scored. I've missed a lot of chances here and I'm just happy to have hit the target now," Schurrle said afterwards.

"I have to admit that the fact I hadn't scored for such a long time had been eating away at me a bit, so I'm very happy but the most important thing is that we won three points.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to all the fans here to receiving me so well and supporting me. I'm happy to be here and I'm sure we'll have a lot more to celebrate in the future."

Wolfsburg are seven points clear of Borussia Monchengladbach following Saturday's win at Volkswagen Arena.

Ricardo Rodriguez set the tone for Wolfsburg after converting a 41st-minute penalty, only for Stuttgart to respond three minutes later thanks to Martin Harnik as the teams went into the break on level terms.

Stuttgart came unstuck in the 65th minute following a successful long-range free-kick from Rodriguez before Schurrle completed the scoring with 14 minutes remaining.

"We were expecting a difficult game because Stuttgart have good individual players and they're a good team," Schurrle added.

"It's tough against them because they throw everything at you and they really need the points. We were a bit shaky at the back, especially defending crosses - that's how we conceded - but then I think our quality shone through in the second half.

"We put them under pressure and created chances, so I think we deserved to win."