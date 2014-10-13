Schuster added to Ghana manager shortlist

Ghana announced the initial five-man list last week, as they look to replace former incumbent Kwesi Appiah.

That list included Kluivert, as well as former Chelsea boss Avram Grant along with Michel Pont, Juan Ignacio Jimenez and Marco Tardelli.

On Monday, the Ghana Football Association released a statement declaring that Schuster had been added to the list of contenders.

"The inclusion of the former Real Madrid manager follows the withdrawal of Patrick Kluivert as he will now undergo an interview at a date to be determined by both parties," the statement read.

"Pont and Tardelli will arrive in Accra to be interviewed on 17th October, 2014 while Grant and Jimenez will be interviewed on 18th October 2014.

"Meanwhile, Ricardo Gareca is on standby in the event one or some of the above listed are not readily available."

Schuster led Real to La Liga success in 2007-08, but stepped down midway through his second season at the helm.

Since then, the former Germany international has held roles at Besiktas and, more recently, Malaga, whom he left at the end of the previous campaign.