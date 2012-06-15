Schweinsteiger denies offer from Abramovich

The Blues owner made a surprise visit to the Germany Euro 2012 training camp before having a brief chat with the Bayern Munich star.

National coach Joachim Low confirmed the Russian oligarch met with the creative midfielder, but insisted there was nothing behind his surprise visit.

"Roman Abramovich paid us a visit and had a talk with Bastian [Schweinsteiger]," Low told Hamburger Abendblatt.

"They were having a laugh with each other, and Bastian congratulated him with the Champions League win. I don't think there's anything behind the meeting."

Abramovich was in attendance during Poland’s 1-1 draw with Russia on Tuesday and Schweinsteiger stated that the pair did not discuss a potential summer transfer.

"I was surprised to see him and wondered why he was here. I've congratulated him and we had a brief chat. No, he didn't make me an offer," said the 27-year-old.