Schweinsteiger: I will be fit for Euro 2016

Bastian Schweinsteiger claims to have "0.0 per cent" doubts about his participation at Euro 2016.

The Germany captain has endured an injury-hit first campaign at Manchester United and is currently sidelined with a knee injury sustained against Sheffield United at the beginning of January.

Former Germany skipper Lothar Matthaus questioned Schweinsteiger's place in the squad in his Bild column on Thursday, stating coach Joachim Low should not take him on "previous achievements", but the 31-year-old is adamant he will be fit and raring to go when the tournament kicks-off on June 10.

"If they don't change plans and switch the Euros to the beginning of March then everything looks fine. I have 0.0 per cent doubts [about playing]," Schweinsteiger told Bild.

​"A ruptured ligament needs time but everything is healing perfectly. I know my body well, everything will be fine.

"In about five days I can start running again and five days later I should be able to train with the ball. I will be fully fit in March, I think."

Former Germany and Bayern Munich team-mate Oliver Kahn has also raised his concerns about whether Schweinsteiger is still good enough to earn a place in Low's star-studded squad.

But Schweinsteiger has no doubts, adding: "I have played in 27 competitive fixtures this season, despite my ban and my injury. There are a lot of things that can be better but this claim is very far-fetched."

