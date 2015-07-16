Schweinsteiger level won't drop at United - Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal is confident his close-season signings will make his squad contenders for silverware in the 2015-16 Premier League season.

Recruits Matteo Darmian, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin were presented at a news conference in Seattle, where United begin their International Champions Cup against Liga MX outfit America on Friday.

Dutchman Van Gaal outlined his reasoning for signing each individual.

"Morgan is the type of who I think can play in our system and in our philosophy," Van Gaal said.

"Matteo has very good orientation.

"He is also fast - and he can build up play."

Van Gaal will once again coach Germany captain Schweinsteiger, having previously linked up with him when in charge at Bayern Munich from 2009-11, and reiterated his confidence in the midfielder.

"I believe he will do his utmost to perform in the same way he did at Bayern Munich," Van Gaal said.

"Every player who is sitting here can make a contribution."

Van Gaal said the signings would help create the depth required to help them catch Premier League champions Chelsea.

"They know already that they have to fight for their position - it's never secure," he said.