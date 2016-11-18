Schweinsteiger not giving up on Manchester United chance

Bastian Schweinsteiger insists he is still committed to earning his place back in the Manchester United team despite having been frozen out by manager Jose Mourinho.

The former Germany captain was told in August that he was not part of the United boss' plans and has been forced to train alone for much of the season.

Mourinho brought Schweinsteiger back into first-team training at the end of last month, but he is still expected to leave the club in January, with a move to MLS outfit Chicago Fire widely reported.

But the 32-year-old is adamant he has not given up hope of forcing his way back into the team this term.

Speaking after being awarded the 'Special Jury' prize at Berlin's BAMBI awards, he said: "My goal is to play for Manchester United. I give everything for that in every training session and I hope for my chance."

He then added to Sky Sports News: "It's going well. I train with the first team and I enjoy it a lot. When the team needs me, I am there to help."

Schweinsteiger was honoured for his achievements in club and international football, with Germany head coach Joachim Low also earning a prize.

The BAMBI jury said: "With a hitherto unknown combination of discipline and effortless skill, Bastian Schweinsteiger has won the hearts of the fans and become one of Germany's best and most popular footballers.

"His name symbolises sporting ambition and fair competition. He exudes both pure fighting spirit and a likeable, easy-going nature."