Schweinsteiger pleads for patience with Van Gaal

Bastian Schweinsteiger is confident Louis van Gaal will bring success to Manchester United but has called for patience from the club's fans.

United have only conceded one goal in their last seven matches in all competitions and are just two points off the top of the Premier League table after 12 games of the season.

Van Gaal's tactics, however, have come under fire from some sections of the home support, who have grown frustrated with a perceived lack of attacking endeavour, particularly in the League Cup exit to Middlesbrough and the 1-0 win over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

But Schweinsteiger - who won a double of Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal under Van Gaal at Bayern Munich - remains certain that the former Netherlands boss is the right man to bring trophies back to Old Trafford.

"I recognise similarities between Louis van Gaal here and at Bayern Munich," he said. "In Munich, if you remember, it took a while before the team understood exactly how we wants to play football, but in the end we won the Bundesliga title and made it to the Champions League final.

"You have to be patient, but of course during that, you have to win, you have to get results and you have to score.

"I think we are in a good way, but it is not about October or November, it is about May.

"I remember the fans were unsure about him early on at Bayern, but in the end, we did the double and so the fans in Munich loved him.

"I am sure Louis will bring success to United. I am convinced about that, but we have to do our work and we have to improve. I am convinced it will happen.

"You recognise what the supporters are saying, but football is not only attack.

"There are teams with different game styles and they also win titles, but I think especially in home matches we have to press and go forward."

Schweinsteiger believes United are not alone in struggling to break down teams who set out specifically to secure a point.

"When you are playing a team who defend with ten men it is not easy to find the gaps," he added.

"But it is not exclusive to England. In Munich, in the league or the Champions League, it was exactly the same.

"It happens, but you have to find solutions and this is where we can still improve to make it easier for ourselves."