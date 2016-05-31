Schweinsteiger set for return to Germany training

Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger will return to training on Tuesday after being named in Joachim Low's 23-man squad for Euro 2016.

The Manchester United midfielder has not played since picking up a knee injury in March, but Low opted to include his skipper in his final selection on Tuesday - unlike Marco Reus, who missed out due to concerns surrounding his fitness.

Schweinsteiger is joined in Low's squad by Mats Hummels - who continues to struggle with a calf injury - and the coach said: "The forecasts regarding Schweinsteiger and Hummels are pretty clear.

"The doctors said that they will be able to play at the Euros.

"Bastian Schweinsteiger will start training with the squad today [Tuesday]. Mats will have to wait a few more days, we'll wait for him.

"The medical staff said that both of them will be able to play [in France]."