Schweinsteiger should consider Bayern exit - Matthaus

Amid reports of interest from Manchester United, Lothar Matthaus has urged Bastian Schweinsteiger to carefully consider his Bayern Munich future.

The long-serving Germany captain has enjoyed 13 successful years at Bayern, but sees his contract expire at the end of the coming season.

Schweinsteiger was hampered by injuries last term after guiding Germany to the World Cup, but nonetheless managed to help Bayern claim a third straight Bundesliga title.

With his future somewhat up in the air, Bayern and Germany legend Matthaus urged the 30-year-old not to rule out any potential bid from Louis van Gaal and United.

"In the final stages of his career, Schweinsteiger needs a coach who fully trusts him and will build a system around him," Matthaus wrote in his Sport Bild column.

"If Schweinsteiger gets an offer from a top European club, I would advise him a transfer in the summer.

"If the rumours are true that Louis van Gaal wants to bring him to Manchester United, Schweinsteiger should think about that carefully.

"If Van Gaal wants him, he will let him play where his strengths are."