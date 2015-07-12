Schweinsteiger thanks Bayern fans

Bastian Schweinsteiger has thanked Bayern Munich fans ahead of the completion of his move to Manchester United.

Both Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and United confirmed a deal had been agreed on Friday, with only the formalities left to be completed.

The transfer brings an end Schweinsteiger's long association with Bayern, with whom he won eight Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League crown.

"I know in recent days there were many rumours about my future," he said in a video message on Twitter, which was accompanied by an open letter.

"I just want to say thank you for the wonderful time we had together.

"Beginning in the Olympiastadion and then in the Allianz Arena, it was a great ride, thank you very much.

"After 17 incredible years at FC Bayern, 15 national titles, winning the historical triple and uncountable other highlights that I was fortunate enough to experience with my incredible team, all you exceptional fans and the co-workers at Sabener Strasse and Alllianz Arena, I have decided to take a new career step.

"This decision was very hard to make because you and FCB have, are and will always be an extremely important part of my life.

"Nevertheless, I would like to again gain experience at a new club. My destination is Manchester United.

"I hope you understand my decision. No one can take away the incredible journey we had together.

"I hope to see you soon. Goodbye, your Basti."