Scolari: Brazil's squad is not set yet

At the squad announcement for the upcoming international friendlies against Zambia and South Korea, Scolari admitted all Brazilian players were still in contention to represent the hosts at the football showpiece in 2014.

Included in the 23-man squad for the October friendlies were Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva and Shakhtar Donetsk striker Bernard, while Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa striker was left out despite goal-scoring form in La Liga.

"All Brazilian players previously called up or not until now, are part of the national team for the World Cup," Scolari said on Thursday.

"But who we will choose in the final squad I do not know yet.

"I have many ideas but I always have one or another situation that can change, depending on certain events.

"Therefore, I say that any Brazilian player in the world can join the national team in 2014."

Costa was a notable absentee, with the 24-year-old scoring seven goals in six games for his club so far this campaign.

His goal-scoring exploits have led to rumours that the Spanish football federation are considering asking him to play for their national team, rather than his native Brazil.

Under FIFA regulations, Costa would be allowed to switch citizenship on account of the fact that his two caps for Brazil have both come in friendlies, a rule that Scolari branded 'strange'.

"This is a strange situation, because in a year, two years or five years, probably any country can buy 20 players and make a team," Scolari said.

"Because you can play one, two , five, or 100 international friendlies.

"At 101 then he will play an official match for another country and FIFA will recognise it.

"It's strange but I won't discuss it with FIFA."

Defenders Maicon and Dede are likely to get some game time, according to Scolari, while he also blooded potential debutant Victor of Atletico Mineiro.



"So we talked with him yesterday after the match. He felt cramp and he will probably be playing this weekend," Scolari said of Maicon.

"Dede has been called up before and he has been playing well. Victor is a new to us because we never called him up. This is the first time for us.

"And Lucas Leiva is a player that we have to see. So as I said, we are still looking at some players, we haven't closed the squad (for the World Cup) yet.

"Let's get these games to give some chances to some players and then we will decide the team, probably at the end of this year or early next year. And then we will have an idea about the (final) 23."

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Jefferson (Botafogo), Victor (Atletico Mineiro), Diego Cavalieri (Fluminense)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Barcelona), Maicon (Roma), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Maxwell (Paris Saint-Germain), David Luiz (Chelsea), Dante (Bayern Munich) Henrique (Palmeiras), Dede (Cruzeiro)

Midfielders: Lucas Leiva (Liverpool), Hernanes (Lazio), Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Paulinho (Tottenham), Ramires (Chelsea), Oscar (Chelsea)

Attackers: Bernard (Shakhtar Donetsk), Jo (Atletico Mineiro), Lucas (Paris Saint-Germain) Hulk (Zenit St Petersburg), Alexandre Pato (Corinthians), Neymar (Barcelona)