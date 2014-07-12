Scolari leaving his future up to Brazil federation

Scolari was bullish in his post-match media conference on Saturday after watching Brazil lose 3-0 to the Netherlands in the third-place play-off in Brasilia, claiming his team had played well throughout the tournament and were on the right track.

In charge of the national team for their last World Cup triumph in 2002, Scolari returned for a second spell at the helm in 2012.

After FIFA Confederations Cup victory last year had raised hopes among Brazilians, Scolari's men failed to deliver over the past month in front of their passionate support under the immense pressure of an expectant home nation.

The manner of Brazil's demise in the tournament was the most stunning aspect, with a 7-1 humiliation in the semi-final against Germany swiftly followed by a limp performance and defeat to the Dutch.

With speculation surrounding Scolari's future mounting, the 65-year-old declared that the decision is not up to him but stubbornly refused to quit.

"I leave my future to the CBF [Brazilian Football Confederation] president to decide," he said.

Scolari added: "I've managed in three World Cups. I've finished among the top four teams every time."

Apart from winning the 2002 tournament in South Korea/Japan, Scolari led Portugal to fourth at Germany 2006 before matching that feat this year.

The former Chelsea manager claimed he had "nothing" to say about his side's loss to the Dutch, while he argued Brazil had played well at the Estadio Nacional.

"We did not play badly, in my opinion," Scolari said.

"It was to be a more balanced game but we conceded a goal early on. I think the players deserve to be appreciated for what they did."

Scolari continued by asserting that the majority of his team at Brazil 2014 could challenge for the world title in Russia in four years time.

"It will go down as a generation who finished in the top four," he said.

"What the CBF have to do is keep working, providing the technical conditions and ensuring the players who are young can keep improving."