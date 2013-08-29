Score to settle with Arsenal, says Klopp

Last season's beaten finalists, Dortmund went out the previous season after finishing bottom of Arsenal's group, with the Gunners taking four points off the Germans - in a group also containing Marseille.

In the 2011/12 group stage, two Robin van Persie goals gave Arsene Wenger's side a home win, while another Van Persie goal looked to have gained Arsenal a win at the Westfalenstadion until Ivan Perisic's late equaliser.

Now the teams have been drawn together again in Group F, along with Marseille and Napoli – and irrepressible Klopp can't wait to get started.

"It's a great, evenly-balanced group with four teams that all have what it takes to progress from the group stage," beamed Klopp. "The fact is, we have a score to settle with Arsenal and with Marseille.

"I've never been to Napoli but am really looking forward to the atmosphere. It's going to be very exciting."

Dortmund club captain Sebastian Kehl is also looking forward to making amends against Arsenal – and Marseille, who went through to the round of 16 two years ago with the Gunners after beating the Germans home and away.

"We now have the chance to do a much better job against Arsenal and Marseille than we did last time, when we had only just returned to the Champions League after a long absence. That gives added spice to a tough group that is very well balanced."