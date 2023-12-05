Scotland need to lose heavily to England to save Olympics hopes - but captain blasts 'disrespectful' suggestion

Scotland host England in a crucial Women's Nations League game at Hampden Park on Wednesday night, but a bizarre set of circumstances means that the squad might be better off losing.

With the Olympic Games in France coming next summer, Team GB's hopes of qualifying rest on England's shoulders. Due to the nature of sport in the UK, England were nominated in women's football as the nation to try and earn Team GB's spot at the Games. Should they win, then players from Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales can then play next summer.

However, the Lionesses need to win their Nations League group to maintain their chances of qualifying, but are currently second behind the Netherlands on goal difference, with Belgium in third and Scotland in fourth.

Of course, with Wednesday's game between Scotland and England, there's a clear conflict of interest: Scottish players wanting to feature at the Olympics would be better off losing.

If the Netherlands and England both win their respective games, then a margin of three clear goals is needed by Sarina Wiegman's side to top the group.

From there, England would reach the semi-finals of the Women's Nations League. If they progress to the final, then Team GB would join France as one of Europe's three representatives at the Olympics. The third-place side will also qualify for the Olympics, too.

Despite the opportunity to play in the Olympics, though, Scotland captain Rachel Corsie says that it is "outrageous" to suggest she and her team-mates would do anything other than put 100 per cent into the game with England.

"A lot of people outside have spoken about it and truthfully I think it is so disrespectful," Corsie said. "To have played for my country for as many years as I have, to know the girls that sit in there, the ones that want to be here, the ones who can't be here through injury, I think it is absolutely outrageous to question anyone's integrity and I think it is a huge insult to us.

"I understand why the question is being asked but, for us, the motivation is playing for your country.

"It's difficult to understand if you've never experienced it but when you have experienced it, you don't need extra motivation. It is absolutely the pinnacle of the sport to represent your nation so that will absolutely be the motivation tomorrow, to be pulling on the Scotland jersey."

