Scotland play down match-fixing speculation

Reports emerged on Tuesday that the authorities were looking into a possible match-fixing surrounding Wednesday's game between the two countries at Craven Cottage.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday, the SFA confirmed that the reports would not affect their preparations for the fixture.

"We have liaised with the relevant authorities and will prepare for the match as normal," it read.

The Gambling Commission has issued an alert advising bookmakers to be vigilant around all international friendly matches.

Match-fixing has been prominent in the headlines in recent weeks, with numerous corruption charges brought against lower-league players in England.