Scott Arfield reveals love for lockdown life

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is delighted to be back in training but confessed he had “loved” lockdown.

Steven Gerrard’s men reported back last week after the season was halted on March 13 but Arfield made the most of the time away, running for all but one of the 13 weeks.

The former Burnley midfielder told the Rangers website: “They have been very unique in a football situation, but I have to admit, I’ve loved it and I have taken the positives from it through the full three months.

“I’ve just enjoyed the time with the family and made sure I was ready to go for coming back.

“I’ve loved (being back). It’s back to some sort of normality, albeit we are only training in small groups, but it is good to see everyone.

“As I’ve always said, you need a chameleon mindset – you need to adapt to your surroundings and scenarios that you’re thrown into. The quicker you do that, the more you take on board and the easier it is for everybody.”

Meanwhile, Rangers have confirmed the signing of 16-year-old striker James Graham from Ross County.

Rangers’ academy head, Craig Mulholland, said: “James was in high demand from EPL clubs and another in Scotland and it is an important part of our strategy that we secure Scotland’s brightest talent first.

“It is testimony to the quality of programme and staff we now have that he has chosen Rangers ahead of some top English academies for the next few years of his education.”