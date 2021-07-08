Scott Robertson hopes to earn Celtic first-team spot after loan experience

Midfielder Scott Robertson aims to propel himself into Celtic’s first team after gaining vital loan experience.

The 19-year-old played 34 times last season during spells with Sky Bet League One clubs Gillingham and Doncaster.

Robertson now has the chance to impress new boss Ange Postecoglou with a clean slate at Celtic Park and he featured in Wednesday’s 3-1 friendly win against Sheffield Wednesday in Wales.

Robertson, whose sole first-team appearance for Celtic came against Cluj in the Europa League 18 months ago, told Celtic TV: “For me last season it was important to go out on loan and try to play some regular first-team football.

“With Gillingham it probably couldn’t have started any better, playing week in, week out for the first two months. Moving on to January I went on loan to Doncaster and that was a good experience as well.

“My plan is to get as much game time as I can in the next couple of weeks and hopefully I can put myself in a good place for the first team.”

Another young player handed a chance by Postecoglou against Wednesday was Owen Moffat.

The 19-year-old topped off an impressive display by scoring against the League One club.

“It is a dream, I’m buzzing,” Moffat said. “I only found out I was starting an hour or so before the game. As soon as I found out I was texting my family telling them I was starting. It’s been brilliant. ”