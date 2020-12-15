Scott Tiffoney doubtful for Livingston’s quarter-final against Ross County

Scott Tiffoney is likely to drop out of the Livingston squad for their Betfred Cup quarter-final against Ross County.

The forward went off with a tight hamstring shortly after coming on during Saturday’s win at St Johnstone and Steve Lawson is set to come into the squad.

Long-term absentees Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) remain on the sidelines.

County defenders Alex Iacovitti and Connor Randall could both miss the trip to West Lothian.

Iacovitti came off early with a dead leg during Saturday’s defeat to Aberdeen while right-back Randall also had to be replaced before half-time after suffering a back spasm.

However, Stuart Kettlewell – who has been without Keith Watson (glute), Charlie Lakin (thigh), Tom Grivosti (hamstring), Ross Draper (calf), Oli Shaw (groin) and Carl Tremarco (hamstring) lately – hopes to have one or two of his injured men back for the trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena.