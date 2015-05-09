Scottish Premiership: Inverness secure historic European berth, County not out of the mire

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will play European football for the first time in their history after winning 1-0 at Dundee, while Ross County missed the chance to go six points clear of the Scottish Premiership's relegation play-off spot.

John Hughes' Inverness guaranteed third and a place in next season's UEFA Europa League after Edward Ofere headed home the only goal of the game at Dens Park in the eighth minute of Saturday's contest.

The visitors endured plenty of nervy moments as Danny Devine cleared Greg Stewart's looping header off the line, before goalkeeper Ryan Esson made a fine stop from James McPake's header as the clock wound down.

While the Inverness fans - who have a Scottish Cup final against Falkirk to look forward to - can get their passports out for next term, Ross County remain just three points clear of 11th-placed Motherwell after losing 2-1 at home to already relegated St Mirren.

It had looked good for County when Martin Woods scored a 31st-minute penalty. However, St Mirren were level before the break thanks to Stevie Mallan's strike, with Steven Thompson's injury-time spot-kick winning it for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Hamilton Academical rescued a late 1-1 draw at home to Partick Thistle, while it was the same scoreline in the match between St Johnstone and Dundee United.