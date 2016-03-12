Trending

Scottish Premiership Review: Aberdeen keep pressure on Celtic

Celtic remain on top of the Scottish Premiership after beating Partick Thistle on Saturday, but Aberdeen are right on their heels.

Aberdeen beat struggling Kilmarnock 2-1 at Pittodrie to keep the pressure on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, who themselves defeated Partick Thistle 2-1 in the early kick-off as Leigh Griffiths scored yet again.

Derek McInnes' side went ahead through Ash Taylor's 37th-minute opener, heading in a Barry Robson corner, before Josh Magennis pegged them back early in the second half, steering home Rory McKenzie's cut-back.

Shay Logan ultimately secured all three points for the home side 19 minutes from time, moving Aberdeen on to 65 points.

Earlier in the day, Celtic – who have played a game fewer than their title rivals – moved on to 66 points thanks to their win at Partick, with Griffiths breaking the deadlock with his 26th league goal of the season a few moments before the break.

Callum McGregor effectively wrapped up the win eight minutes after the break, with Sean Welsh's 85th-minute penalty nothing more than a consolation.

Hearts made sure of at least a third-placed finish thanks to a 1-0 defeat of Dundee, while Hamilton Academical beat fellow strugglers Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-0 on the road to move level on 33 points with their hosts.