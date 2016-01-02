Scottish Premiership Review: Celtic leave it late, Hamilton earn thrilling point

Ten-man Celtic needed a late Leigh Griffiths goal to beat Partick Thistle 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, as Eiji Kawashima's Dundee United debut ended in defeat.

Reigning champions Celtic had Nir Bitton sent off after he was shown a second yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Gary Miller in the 68th minute at Celtic Park.

Ronny Deila's men looked set to drop points before Griffiths turned in Kris Commons' deflected shot in the last minute of normal time to move Celtic three points clear of Aberdeen, who are away to St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Japan international goalkeeper Kawashima made a losing start to life with bottom side Dundee United, who suffered a 2-1 loss to local rivals Dundee.

Kane Hemmings cancelled out Blair Spittal's opener and Nick Ross bagged the winner just past the hour mark.

In the match of the day, Ali Crawford's 90th-minute penalty saw Hamilton earn a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Motherwell, who finished the match with 10 men.

Keith Lasley received a second yellow card for committing the handball that gifted the visitors a spot-kick and a share of the spoils following a breathless encounter at Fir Park.

Elsewhere, third-placed Hearts dropped points in a 2-2 draw at struggling Kilmarnock, while Inverness defeated Ross County 2-0 at home.