Scottish Premiership Review: Hearts go top as Celtic held

Reigning champions Celtic were held to a 2-2 draw by Kilmarnock on Wednesday, allowing newly promoted Hearts to climb to the top of the early Scottish Premiership table.

After suffering relegation in 2013-14, Hearts bounced straight back in style last season by romping to the Scottish Championship title.

And they have made a flying start to life back in the top flight, with their 2-0 home win over Motherwell making it a maximum return from three games so far.

Gavin Reilly's first goal for the club from the penalty spot put them ahead in the 32nd minute, and Billy King doubled their advantage after being fed by Prince Buaben midway through the second period.

Celtic, meanwhile, were left to rue a late penalty at Rugby Park.

Leigh Griffiths put the champions ahead in the third minute, only for Josh Magennis to send the sides in level as Celtic conceded for the first time this season.

Nir Bitton's 25-yard drive appeared to have given Celtic all three points but two minutes from time, Emilio Izaguirre brought down Greg Kiltie and Kallum Higginbotham converted from 12 yards to give Kilmarnock their first point of the campaign.

Elsewhere, the game between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Partick Thistle finished 0-0.