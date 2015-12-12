Scottish Premiership Review: Late Rooney penalty puts pressure on Celtic

Aberdeen closed to within a point of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Adam Rooney's late penalty ensured a 1-0 win at Hearts on Saturday.

The champions are back in domestic action against fourth-placed St Johnstone on Sunday following their Europa League draw with Fenerbahce and saw their lead trimmed, although Ronny Deila's men have played two games fewer than Aberdeen.

The turning point at Pittodrie came three minutes from time when Jordan McGhee inexplicably handled a harmless cross that looked to be on its way out of play.

Rooney stepped up to convert his 11th league goal of the season, moving Aberdeen seven points clear of third-placed Hearts in the process.

At the bottom, Dundee United were cut further adrift as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Partick Thistle - Kris Doolan scoring for the fourth time in three games at Tannadice.

Motherwell subsequently moved above Kilmarnock with a 3-1 win over Dundee, as Scott McDonald, Louis Moult and Stephen Pearson found the target for the hosts.

Kilmarnock failed to recover from a sluggish start against Inverness Caledonian Thistle that saw them fall 2-0 down due to Iain Vigurs' brace inside the opening half hour.

Mark Connolly pulled one back for Kilmarnock, who slip to second bottom, while Inverness sit two points off the top six, which saw Ross County and Hamilton Academical swap places following the visitors' 3-1 at New Douglas Park.