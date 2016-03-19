Scottish Premiership Review: Rogic stunner sends Celtic four points clear

Tom Rogic's last-gasp winner saw Celtic extend their advantage at the summit of the Scottish Premiership as their 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock coincided with a 2-1 defeat for second-placed Aberdeen at Motherwell.

In Saturday's early kick-off, leaders Celtic were given a difficult game by struggling Kilmarnock on the artificial pitch at Rugby Park.

The hosts' goalkeeper Jamie McDonald kept out Kris Commons' curling effort in the first half, and Ronny Deila's team struggled to penetrate the opposition defence.

However, they broke through in the 90th minute when substitute Rogic fired a superb 30-yard strike into the top-left corner to send Celtic four points clear at the top with a game in hand.

Aberdeen looked set to quickly cut the advantage back down to one point when Kenny McLean put them ahead against Motherwell at Fir Park from the penalty spot.

But two goals in two second-half minutes enabled Mark McGhee's side to turn the match on its head, Scott McDonald and Louis Moult converting before Barry Robson saw red for Aberdeen 11 minutes from time.

A Murray Davidson double saw St Johnstone inflict just a second home league defeat of the season on Hearts with a 3-0 win at Tynecastle.

Partick Thistle secured a 2-1 away win at Hamilton Academical, while Inverness Caledonian Thistle ended a run of five top-flight matches without a victory by overcoming Ross County 3-0.