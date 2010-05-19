Screwfix to shift to British Football Time

Stores will be opening one hour earlier at 6am in order for the World Cup clash to fit around tradesmen’s working days.

John Mewett from Screwfix said: “It’s fitting to shift opening hours for this important fixture. Most of our tradesman customers are football fans who will be following the World Cup closely and there will be huge interest from many in England games.

“The last World Cup was held in Germany in 2006 and Screwfix saw a surge in customers early in the day as tradesmen sought to get their work done before matches aired.”

Screwfix will also be offering a drive-in style fast track system for their order and collection system to avoid queues.

The company has dedicated a significant amount of attention to the competition in South Africa this year, creating a football forum on its website as well as overseeing the distribution of fixture lists to help tradesmen schedule their day around games.

Mewett added: “No other sport generates the same level of national pride as football. We’re supporting football fans all the way and we would encourage other businesses to take our lead and change their hours to suit.”

By Joe Brewin

