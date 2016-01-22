Scudetto still possible for AC Milan, claims Mihajlovic

AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic believes his team still have a chance of winning Serie A this season despite trailing leaders Napoli by 12 points.

An impressive 2-0 home win over Fiorentina last Sunday moved the San Siro side up to sixth and they have only lost two of their last 13 league matches.

Milan are still eight points adrift of Inter in the third Champions league spot, but Mihajlovic is not ruling out an even higher target of Scudetto glory after his team's recent upturn in fortunes.

Ahead of a key away game at eighth-placed Empoli – who have only lost one of their last eight league matches – on Saturday, the ex-Sampdoria boss insisted the title was still up for grabs.

"The championship is still open," said Mihajlovic. "If we play like we did against Fiorentina we stand a good chance.

"I would like to see more continuity in my team. We have the right characteristics and I saw them after Fiorentina. Against Fiorentina it took generosity, cynicism, attitude, desire to win.

"These are all things that depend on us. We can win if we show them. We have to put together so many positive things to give consistency to our results.

"The team is growing. In respect of the past four years, after 20 games we have the most points of any Milan, but the fact we could have had more points makes me angry."

Mihajlovic's future has been the subject of significant speculation throughout this season, but the 46-year-old has not allowed that to bother him.

He added: "My future? I never doubted my stay here – I have a contract and a clear conscience.

"I work hard and always keep going. I can only worry about my team and the next match, then what will happen will happen."