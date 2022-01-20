Scunthorpe midfielder Hayden Hackney banned for six games for spitting incident

Scunthorpe midfielder Hayden Hackney has been suspended for six matches after spitting at an opponent.

The 19-year-old has been sanctioned by the Football Association following a breach of Rule E1.1 for the incident in the first half of Iron’s League Two game with Exeter last weekend.

It was not seen by referee Craig Hicks at the time, but was picked up by video cameras and Hackney, who admitted the charge, was handed the automatic punishment.

An FA statement read: “Scunthorpe United FC’s Hayden Hackney has been suspended for six matches following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL League Two match against Exeter City FC on Saturday 15 January 2022.

“The midfielder’s behaviour during the 15th minute was not seen by the match officials at the time but it was caught on video.

“He subsequently admitted that it constitutes spitting at an opponent or any other person and accepted the automatic penalty.”

The suspension rules Hackney out of games against Newport, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale, Oldham, Walsall and Swindon.