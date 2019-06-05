Arsenal put €25m price-tag on defender as Barcelona come sniffing

Barcelona have been rumoured to be looking at signing reinforcements at left-back for some time now and the report lists no fewer than eight targets.

One of them is Arsenal's Bosnian wing-back Kolasinac, who managed nine assists from the left flank this season.

Arsenal are reportedly somewhat reluctant to sell, but given their financial restraints may be tempted by a figure of around €25 million.

The report states that eventhough Kolasinac is a different style of defender to Jordi Alba, he could be useful back up for Barca.

