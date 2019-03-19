Sean Dyche: I’ll use break to reflect and make sense of worrying Burnley run

Sean Dyche will use the international break to “reflect and make sense” of Burnley’s worrying recent run.

The Clarets’ 2-1 loss to 10-man Leicester on Saturday was their fourth in a row in the Premier League and appeared a real blow to morale, with Wes Morgan scoring a 90th-minute winner at Turf Moor.

Burnley remain two points above the relegation zone but have now played a game more than their rivals and still have several big guns left to play.

Burnley’s next match is against Wolves on March 30, while the home meeting with 18th-placed Cardiff on April 13 could well be decisive in determining whether Dyche’s side stay up.

The Clarets boss said on burnleyfootballclub.com: “It’s time to reflect and make sense of it. There’s got to be work and there has to be a rest for the players as well.

“The thought on that is to make sure they clear their minds and get ready to go again because that’s the nature of the Premier League and get ready for the next challenges that are to come.

“There’s a lot of football to be played and we have to get back to the feel of what we do. We’re not a million miles away.”

Burnley have eight players away on international duty including England trio Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil.

The latter received his first call-up for the under-20 side but was given the chance to train with the senior squad at St George’s Park on Tuesday.